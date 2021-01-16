Sunday Forecast: More of the same to finish the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More of the same is expected as we head into Sunday to finish the weekend, though temperatures will try to be a few degrees warmer across eastern Nebraska as high temperatures will generally range from the mid 30s to mid 40s for the coverage area.

Northwest winds will be a bit breezy again on Sunday as a weak weather system passes through the area. Look for northwest winds increasing through the morning, with gusts up to 30 to 35 MPH possible by the late morning into the afternoon. Winds should decrease and become light as we head towards Sunday evening.

When we factor in the wind, while temperatures will be a bit warmer on Sunday, wind chills by the afternoon will once again be in the 20s and 30s for most of the state.

With a weak system passing through the area, we can’t rule out a few stray showers Saturday night and into the overnight hours. The best chance to see a possible wintry mix would be across central and western Nebraska with little to no accumulation expected. Sunday should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds - very similar to what we saw on Saturday with some peeks of sunshine for Lincoln. Mostly sunny skies are expected for central and western Nebraska before clouds increase from the west Sunday afternoon and evening.

Pretty quiet and mild weather should hang around for most of the upcoming week with Wednesday likely being the warmest day for the rest of the month with highs in the lower to middle 50s across the state. Keep an eye on the forecast for next weekend and into the following week as colder and wetter weather looks to return to the forecast. Longer range models do indicate the potential for a more organized winter storm during this time frame, but details are still murky as that potential system is still over a week away. Regardless of that though, it does look like much colder weather will arrive for late January with high temperatures possibly falling into the 20s and low 30s by the end of the 10 day forecast period.

