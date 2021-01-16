Advertisement

Wahoo Police seize 27 pounds of Marijuana and arrests 61-year-old female

WAHOO, Neb. (KOLN) - The Wahoo Police Department conducted a narcotics investigation in the area of 10th and Chestnut Street in Wahoo on Friday at 5 p.m.

After determining the suspect had a large amount of Marijuana in her possession officers served a search warrant with members of the III Corps Narcotics Taskforce. Officers seized 27 pounds of Marijuana and items used to heat seal baggies for transportation.

Officers arrested a 61-year-old female from Jamestown, NY who was traveling from California. The suspect was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Marijuana more than a Pound.

This is an ongoing investigation as it appears this was not the first trip by the suspect from NY to California. Additional assistance was also provided by uniformed troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol.

