Cain, Huskers hand Ohio State first loss

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska center Kate Cain scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the Huskers’ upset of 15th-ranked Ohio State on Saturday. Cain helped the Huskers grab a double-digit lead in the first-half against the Buckeyes. Ohio State entered the game with an undefeated record.

Returning to the locker room with another top 25 W. 😎 pic.twitter.com/jsYPfulqpY — Nebraska WBB (@HuskersWBB) January 17, 2021

Freshman guard Whitney Brown scored a career-high 14 points for Nebraska (6-4). Brown was 4-of-8 from beyond the 3-point arc. Sam Haiby also finished in double figures for the Huskers, despite making just two field goals. Haiby’s lay-up with :45 seconds remaining sealed the win.

Nebraska was playing without Isabelle Bourne, who’s sidelined with a leg injury. Amy Williams’ team has now won four of its last five games. The Huskers welcome Minnesota to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.

UNDEFEATED NO MORE



GO BIG RED‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/3KGk0wwvoD — Nebraska WBB (@HuskersWBB) January 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.