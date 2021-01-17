Cain, Huskers hand Ohio State first loss

Advertisement

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 16, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska center Kate Cain scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the Huskers’ upset of 15th-ranked Ohio State on Saturday. Cain helped the Huskers grab a double-digit lead in the first-half against the Buckeyes. Ohio State entered the game with an undefeated record.

Freshman guard Whitney Brown scored a career-high 14 points for Nebraska (6-4). Brown was 4-of-8 from beyond the 3-point arc. Sam Haiby also finished in double figures for the Huskers, despite making just two field goals. Haiby’s lay-up with :45 seconds remaining sealed the win.

Nebraska was playing without Isabelle Bourne, who’s sidelined with a leg injury. Amy Williams’ team has now won four of its last five games. The Huskers welcome Minnesota to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.

