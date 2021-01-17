Advertisement

Update: LFR crews put out house fire in southeast Lincoln, working to extinguish hot spots

Crews work to put out a house fire in southeast Lincoln
Crews work to put out a house fire in southeast Lincoln(Ryan Swanigan)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews put out a two-alarm house fire in southeast Lincoln Saturday night. Right now, LFR is just working to extinguish hot spots.

The call came in around 10 p.m.

The home is just north of Beaver Creek Lane and Pine Lake Road. This is a developing story.

