Advertisement

Hundreds gather for Nebraska Pro-Life walk

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Hundreds of Pro-Life Nebraskans gathered at the Capitol Saturday morning to show respect for the right to life.

The Nebraska Walk for Life is an annual event. Next week marks the 47th Anniversary of Roe V. Wade, which legalized abortion.

The program began with speakers at the Capitol, followed by a walk to the UNL Newman Center and ended with a Keynote Speaker. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, U.S. Representatives Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon were in attendance.

“In the middle of a pandemic, we still have so many people coming out and supporting life. It’s a valuable issue to them, one that they care deeply for,” said Sandy Danek, Nebraska Right to Life.

The walk remained peaceful and wasn’t associated with “Stop the Steal” protests or gatherings. The Nebraska Right to Life said if someone is in need of resources, you can call them and they will connect you with those resources.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

H&R Block, Turbo Tax Stimulus delays
Friday is the deadline for second round of stimulus checks
A reminder of what official Lincoln Police cruisers look like.
LPD warns of car impersonating police officer
Nebraska State Patrol reported that a NSP vehicle was struck by a semi on Friday.
NSP vehicle struck by semi
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
LSO & first responders were called to an accidental shooting Thursday evening.
LSO: Man hospitalized following hunting accident

Latest News

Crews work to put out a house fire in southeast Lincoln
Update: LFR crews put out house fire in southeast Lincoln, working to extinguish hot spots
Haymarket businesses team up with an igloo
Haymarket businesses team up with an igloo
Nebraskans gather for Walk for Life
Nebraskans gather for Walk for Life
The Tavern on the Square and Vincenzo’s Ristorante are teaming up and brought in an igloo for...
“Igloo on the Square” new option in Haymarket