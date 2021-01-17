Advertisement

“Igloo on the Square” new option in Haymarket

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The pandemic has been going on for 10 months, and a pair of Haymarket businesses are getting creative for customers.

The Tavern on the Square and Vincenzo’s Ristorante are teaming up and brought in an igloo for people to enjoy outside while staying warm and being socially distanced.

The igloo idea started a couple weeks ago, and is set to go until the middle of March. Vincenzo’s Manager said it’s been a fun experience teaming up with the Taverns. The restaurant was closed for three month, and it was a scary not knowing if they’d open back up.

Reservations for the igloo are $50 an hour, but half of that goes toward food and drink tabs.

“You are in a secluded area with your friends that you can invite and you can only get up to six people in there,” said Alyssa Tolliver, Vincenzo’s Dining Room Manager. “ You get the best of both worlds and can try both places.”

Two friends haven’t seen each other since August, but they are using igloo as a way to reconnect.

“This is the first time I’ve been to a bar since August, so it’s nice to have some sense of normalcy,” said Casey Dunngossin of Lincoln.

“It’s great to be out and enjoying some of our small local businesses in a way that feels safe and reasonable,” said Danielle Carlson of Omaha.

The staff sanitizes it after every use, and there is an hour break between reservations. The igloo can be reserved for 1-3 hours on the Tavern’s website.

