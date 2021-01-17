Monday Forecast: Cooler temperatures with some light snow possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After more sunshine than we had expected on Sunday, it’s been a nice finish to the weekend! As we head into the new work week, fairly pleasant weather is expected for mid to late January, though there will be a few chances for some moisture as we head over the next week. The first will come Sunday night and into the day on Monday as weak disturbances passes through northern Nebraska. We could see a band of light snow showers stretching from northern parts of the state and into eastern parts of the state overnight and into Monday morning. By Monday afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing, some light rain could mix in. As the system moves through fairly quickly and there isn’t much moisture associated with it, any snow we do see should be fairly light with a trace to 1″ possible for most locations.

A second weak disturbance could glance the area into Monday night, potentially sparking off a few more spotty showers across the coverage area. Expect little to no accumulation with this second disturbance.

Temperatures will likely cool back a bit on Monday - especially for eastern Nebraska where clouds and some light snow will be possible. Look for highs to range from the low 30s to mid 40s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s for most.

Winds will be a bit breezy across western Nebraska with northwest winds gusting up to 40 MPH. Lincoln and eastern Nebraska likely won’t see as much wind with southwest winds turning to the northwest in the afternoon and increasing to 10 to 20 MPH.

The weather should be a bit quieter into Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with highs in the low 40s on Tuesday and then the upper 40s to low 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. Colder weather will return for Friday into the weekend with snow chances returning for next weekend. Longer range models still have quite a bit to work out on our snowfall chances for Saturday and Sunday, but those days will be worth watching through the upcoming week.

