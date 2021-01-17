Advertisement

’Stop the Steal’ protest at Nebraska State Capitol

We are only three days away from President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration, and the FBI is...
We are only three days away from President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration, and the FBI is warning of protests. In Nebraska, Governor Pete Ricketts said he’s aware of the potential protests at the Nebraska State Capitol this weekend.(KOLN)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -We are only three days away from President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration, and the FBI is warning of protests. In Nebraska, Governor Pete Ricketts said he’s aware of the potential protests at the Nebraska State Capitol this weekend.

There were discussions of major protests on Sunday and earlier in the week. Gov. Ricketts said the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Army National Guard were taking extra precautions in case there were protests.

But as of Sunday, there wasn’t a lot going on at the Capitol building. Two protestors sat outside the Capitol on Sunday, one held a sign in support of President Donald Trump, the other had a bulletproof vest and rifle. The governor encouraged people to protest peacefully, and unlike other states, he won’t be banning firearms from the Capitol. He said it’s a constitutional right.

There were also extra Nebraska State Patrol cruisers parked on the sides of the Capitol. Gov. Ricketts said the Nebraska Army National Guard and Nebraska State Patrol are on alert and the FBI said its Omaha Field Office has established a command post to gather intelligence and coordinate with local and state partners on potential threats.

At this point in time, the FBI has not received any specific and substantial threat to the state Capitols or other government buildings in our area. However, we are working together with our law enforcement partners to continuously share information based on tips submitted by the public.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to put out a house fire in southeast Lincoln
Dogs alert occupants of two-alarm house fire
H&R Block, Turbo Tax Stimulus delays
Friday is the deadline for second round of stimulus checks
More than 760,000 pounds of Hot Pockets have been recalled because of concerns they could...
Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets
Wahoo Police seize 27 pounds of Marijuana and arrests 61-year-old female
This 2015 photo provided by Shawn Nolan Chief, Capital Habeas Unit Community Federal Defender...
Trump administration carries out 13th and final execution

Latest News

Volunteers firefighters from several departments took part in ice rescue training at Branched...
Volunteer firefighters partake in ice rescue training
Lincoln Police say five juveniles damaged exterior windows at Culler Middle School Saturday...
Juveniles cause $5,000 in damages to Culler Middle School
REPORT: Biden plans to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit
Temperatures will range from the low 30s to mid 40s on Monday with areas of clouds and light...
Monday Forecast: Cooler temperatures with some light snow possible