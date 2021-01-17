Advertisement

Two injured in overnight shooting

(KKTV)
By Jacob Elliott and 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police say they responded to a shooting in southwest Lincoln early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home near 10th and A Streets. Police say they were sent to the area on a report of gunshots. Officers found a 22-year-old man at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later, a 20-year-old man showed up at an area hospital, also suffering from gunshot wounds. LPD says his injuries are also non-life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the incident and do not have any suspects at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact LPD at 402-441-6000.

