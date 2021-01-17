Advertisement

US military says its troop removal from Somalia is complete

This map shows Somalia.
This map shows Somalia.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The U.S. military says its troop withdrawal from Somalia is complete, in one of the last actions of President Donald Trump’s presidency.

Some experts have warned that the withdrawal of an estimated 700 U.S. military personnel comes at the worst possible time for Somalia, as the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group improves its bomb-making skills and continues to attack military and civilian targets even in the capital, Mogadishu. The withdrawal comes less than a month before Somalia is set to hold a national election.

The U.S. personnel trained and supported Somali forces, including its elite special forces, in counter-terror operations. They are being moved to other African countries such as neighboring Kenya and Djibouti, home of the only permanent U.S. military base in Africa, but U.S. Africa Command spokesman Col. Chris Karns would not say how many are going where.

Asked whether the administration of President-elect Joe Biden will reverse the withdrawal, Karns replied in an email: “It would be inappropriate for us to speculate or engage in hypotheticals.”

Karns said the operation enters its “next phase of periodic engagement with Somali security forces.” He would not go into details.

The withdrawal was announced late last year, with a Jan. 15 deadline. The U.S. military, which has carried out a growing number of airstrikes against al-Shabab and a small band of fighters linked to the Islamic State group during Trump’s administration, says it will continue to pressure al-Shabab. The extremist group has an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 fighters.

Those Somali forces, even U.S. assessments have said, are not ready to take over responsibility for the country’s security, especially as a 19,000-strong multinational African Union force is also set to withdraw by the end of this year.

The U.S. Africa Command commander, Gen. Stephen Townsend, noted “no serious injuries or significant loss of equipment, despite significant efforts to target us by al-Shabab” during the “intense” operation to remove the U.S. personnel.

Townsend on Saturday visited Manda Bay in Kenya, where the U.S. Africa Command said “substantial enhancements have been made to physical security” after a deadly al-Shabab attack a year ago destroyed U.S. aircraft used against it in Somalia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to put out a house fire in southeast Lincoln
Dogs alert occupants of two-alarm house fire
H&R Block, Turbo Tax Stimulus delays
Friday is the deadline for second round of stimulus checks
More than 760,000 pounds of Hot Pockets have been recalled because of concerns they could...
Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets
This 2015 photo provided by Shawn Nolan Chief, Capital Habeas Unit Community Federal Defender...
Trump administration carries out 13th and final execution
Wahoo Police seize 27 pounds of Marijuana and arrests 61-year-old female

Latest News

FILE - In this May 29, 2009 file photo, music producer Phil Spector sits in a courtroom for his...
Phil Spector, famed music producer and convicted murderer, dead at 81
Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach contracts COVID-19
Two injured in overnight shooting
Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Kremlin critic Navalny detained after landing in Moscow
A woman with a Trump flag draped around her shoulders stands near a blocked-off statue of...
Protests start small, peacefully at fortified US statehouses