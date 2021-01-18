Advertisement

Alberta leader urges Biden to hear case for Keystone XL

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) — The premier of Canada’s oil-rich province of Alberta wants U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to give the Canadian government a chance to make the case for the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline to be built.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will seek legal damages if reports are true that Biden plans to scrap the pipeline on his first day as U.S. president. Biden’s plan is outlined in transition documents seen by Canadian media outlets.

He has previously said he will cancel the pipeline. First proposed in 2008, the pipeline has become emblematic of the tensions between economic development and curbing fossil fuel emissions.

