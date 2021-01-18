Belmont Tracks scholars push against injustice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - People from across the City came together virtually to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 18th.

Among the people putting on the program was a passionate group of fifth-graders from Belmont. They want to make the message loud and clear. You can do something about injustice.

As a child, learning about certain parts of history can be a challenge.

“Sometimes I feel like, really sad and mad about what I’ve heard,” said Eveline Ungery.

Yet, at the same time, it can also be empowering.

“Sometimes I feel like I can really say this message and touch people’s hearts with it.

The Belmont TRACKS Scholars have no problem evoking emotion, as they all stand on stage, reciting a Civil Rights book.

“Taking that to a whole new level at 10 and 11 is the message each and every one of us must listen to and hear because if a 10-year-old has it figured out, and they know we have to live with love not hate, and they’re willing to risk their own self to put that out there and say you need to listen and walk with me, they sincerely mean it,” said Bobbi Ehrlich, a teacher at Belmont

Ehrlich is their teacher and helps them memorize the lines. She said, especially this year, most of the memorization and practice was self-driven. And some of the lines are their own experiences.

“They speak to your soul and if listening to them and having them pull you in doesn’t move you, I don’t know what will,” said Ehrlich.

The organizer of the rally said these children are growing up in a time of pollical and civil unrest, in the middle of the fight for racial equality.

“We can’t keep saying they’re at the kiddie table anymore,” said Pete Ferguson, organizer. “These are their words, this is what they’re living. This is what they’re experiencing.”

The message Eveline wants you to take away? If there is injustice anywhere, she says:

“Maybe you can be the one to change that.”

