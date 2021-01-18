Bryan Health completes Phase Two of Bryan East Campus renovation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Monday, Bryan Health announced the completion of phase two of the Bryan East Campus Renovation, marking the halfway point of the project.

“It’s really exciting to hit this midway milestone,” said Don Sheets, director of facilities and construction at Bryan Medical Center. “It’s really rewarding to see things come together and get this phase finished, equipped and supplied. Our patients, their families and our staff will enjoy these new amenities.”

Phase two includes multiple improvements:

New surgery prep/recovery area meets the needs of all surgery populations into one area (28 of 40 new rooms are now open)

· New second-floor waiting area for surgery, cardiovascular services and radiology that features a variety of seating and privacy options

· Private consult rooms for families to have confidential conversations with physicians (All four consult rooms are open)

Phase three of the project is underway. In this phase, three new cardiovascular operating suites will be built. This will complete the total of 14 new operating suites for the project. Construction will also finish on a new post anesthesia recovery unit (PACU). Phase four, the final phase, is scheduled to begin in October and conclude in the summer of 2022.

“Early on in the pandemic, we had to sit down and decide if we were going to move forward or delay the project,” said Sheets. “We felt we could continue by using the appropriate safety measures for our workers, which includes wearing masks and daily temperature screenings. We’ve had great success and it really was the best decision to keep this project going.”

In January 2019, construction began on the $47 million, four-phase Bryan East Campus Renovation. Updates to public spaces, clinical areas and surgical environments will transform the patient and family experience. The renovation is on track to be completed in summer of 2022.

Overall, here are some key elements and statistics on the project:

115,000 square feet will be renovated and transformed

14 large operating rooms and two specialty procedure rooms

40 private patient rooms for care before and after surgery

18 rooms for post anesthesia recovery from surgery

“Bryan is dedicated to providing the most excellent patient care we can and our facilities support that mission,” said Sheets

