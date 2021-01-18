Advertisement

Cain claims Big Ten Player of the Week

(WTAP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska’s Kate Cain captured the first Big Ten Women’s Basketball Player-of-the-Week honor of her career when the conference announced its award winners on Monday afternoon.

Cain, a 6-5 center from Middletown, N.Y., nearly produced her second career triple-double by erupting for 22 points, 12 rebounds and nine blocked shots to power Nebraska to a 63-55 victory over previously unbeaten and then-No. 15 Ohio State on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Cain, who tied her career high with 22 points, hit 10-of-14 shots from the field against the Buckeyes while her nine blocks tied the second-highest individual total in school history. Her block total trailed only her 11 blocked shots as a freshman against Florida Atlantic, when she produced Nebraska’s first-ever points-rebounds-blocks triple-double.

A graduate student who is pursuing her Master’s of Business Administration at Nebraska after earning her bachelor’s degree as a management major in just three years, Cain earned her first Big Ten Player-of-the-Week award of her career. An honorable-mention All-Big Ten choice last season and a two-time Big Ten All-Defensive selection (2018, 2020), Cain was a four-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week in 2017-18.

The three-time Lisa Leslie Award candidate currently ranks No. 2 among all active NCAA Division I women’s basketball players in career blocks (314). Her total ranks No. 6 in Big Ten history and is Nebraska’s school record. She leads the Big Ten in blocks (34) and blocks per game (3.1 bpg) through 11 games this season and has anchored a defense that has surrendered just 59.2 points per game over the last five contests, despite all five coming against top-36 NET ranked opponents that entered the game averaging better than 80 points per contest.

Cain and the Huskers will be back in action Tuesday when they battle Minnesota. Tip-off between the Big Red and Golden Gophers from Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 3 p.m. (CT) with live television coverage by the Big Ten Network. Live radio will be provided by the Husker Sports Network.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to put out a house fire in southeast Lincoln
Dogs alert occupants of two-alarm house fire
Nebraska man creates product to help with fogged glasses from masks
Nebraska man creates product to help with fogged glasses from masks
Two injured in overnight shooting
We are only three days away from President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration, and the FBI is...
’Stop the Steal’ protest at Nebraska State Capitol
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg coaches his team in 2021.
Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach contracts COVID-19

Latest News

Alberta leader urges Biden to hear case for Keystone XL
Manheimer
NSP searching for missing Omaha man
Travelers walk through Eppley Airfield Dec. 18, 2020
New technology at security checkpoints in Omaha airport
Afternoon high temperatures will be at or above average for mid-January.
Precipitation Possible Today