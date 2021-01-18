Advertisement

Chiefs advance to AFC Championship

Kansas City will face the Buffalo Bills next Sunday
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne celebrates after a run during the second half of an...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne celebrates after a run during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Dan Corey
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: AP) -The Kansas City Chiefs forced the Cleveland Browns to punt in the waning minutes Sunday with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes out with a concussion. Then, 35-year-old backup Chad Henne showed some moxie with a long third-down scramble and a fourth-down completion to Tyreek Hill with just over a minute left to give the Chiefs a first down and allowing them to run out the clock on a 22-17 victory in the divisional round of the playoffs.

They advanced to their third straight AFC title game and will face the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.

