FBI Omaha office arrests Iowa man in connection to Capitol riot

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The FBI Omaha Field Office arrested a Cedar Rapids man who reportedly participated in the Capitol riot in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.

According to a release, on Monday Leo Christopher Kelly was arrested on a federal warrant by special agents from the FBI Omaha Field Office’s Cedar Rapids Resident Agency.

The federal charges include Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, and Violent Entry with Intent to Disrupt the Orderly Conduct of Official Business and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds. The charges stem from the events at the Capitol Building.

Kelly remains in federal custody. He will have his initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

