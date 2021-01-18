Advertisement

Juveniles cause $5,000 in damages to Culler Middle School

Lincoln Police say five juveniles damaged exterior windows at Culler Middle School Saturday...
Lincoln Police say five juveniles damaged exterior windows at Culler Middle School Saturday night.(Ryan Swanigan)
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say five juveniles are responsible for damages caused to Culler Middle School Saturday night.

LPD says the juveniles cause roughly $5,000 in damages after vandalizing some exterior windows to the school. The incident happened around 8 p.m. near 54th and Vine Streets.

Police say all five juveniles were later taken into custody, referred to the County, and turned over to their parents.

