Juveniles cause $5,000 in damages to Culler Middle School

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say five juveniles are responsible for damages caused to Culler Middle School Saturday night.

LPD says the juveniles cause roughly $5,000 in damages after vandalizing some exterior windows to the school. The incident happened around 8 p.m. near 54th and Vine Streets.

Police say all five juveniles were later taken into custody, referred to the County, and turned over to their parents.

