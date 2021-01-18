Nebraska man creates product to help with fogged glasses from masks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Right now, there are mask mandates all over the country.

And those people who wear glasses know that masks can make them easily fog up.

It’s been a problem for many, but one Nebraska man hopes his invention can change that

It’s called “Mask Defender,” and the man who came up with the idea told 10/11 NOW the inspiration came to him after he’d walk around and see people with fogged up glasses. He said that’s when he knew he wanted to make something to help.

“I was kinda looking at it and said OK well, most people’s masks lay across here, there are two holes. How do we block those holes to make the air divert in a different direction,” said Ben Wilshusen.

They’re made using a 3D printer and they’ll cost you about $9. There are three different sizes to choose from.

For more information, click here: https://b3novation.myshopify.com/

