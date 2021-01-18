Advertisement

Nebraska National Guardsmen sworn in as ‘special police’ in D.C.

Nebraska National Guard in Washington D.C.
Nebraska National Guard in Washington D.C.((U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Herschel Talley))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - U.S. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from Nebraska were sworn into service as Special Police on Sunday.

The group of nearly 300 Nebraska National Guardsmen were sent to Washington D.C. ahead of the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden, scheduled for Wednesday.

After the swearing-in the group marched back to their hotel, passing by the National Art Gallery and the National Archives along Pennsylvania Avenue.

There are an estimated 21,500 National Guardsmen from all states in Washington D.C.

<video width=”320″ height=”240″ controls> <source src=”https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780711″type=”video/mp4″>

