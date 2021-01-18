Nebraska National Guardsmen sworn in as ‘special police’ in D.C.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - U.S. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from Nebraska were sworn into service as Special Police on Sunday.

The group of nearly 300 Nebraska National Guardsmen were sent to Washington D.C. ahead of the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden, scheduled for Wednesday.

After the swearing-in the group marched back to their hotel, passing by the National Art Gallery and the National Archives along Pennsylvania Avenue.

There are an estimated 21,500 National Guardsmen from all states in Washington D.C.

