Advertisement

New technology at security checkpoints in Omaha airport

Travelers walk through Eppley Airfield Dec. 18, 2020
Travelers walk through Eppley Airfield Dec. 18, 2020(Emily Dwire)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration is using new credential authentication technology at security checkpoints in Omaha’s Eppley Airfield to confirm travelers’ ID and their flight information in near real time.

Michael Fowler is TSA’s federal security director for Nebraska.

He says the technology is better able to identify fraudulent driver’s licenses and passports at checkpoints and increases efficiency by automatically verifying passenger identification.

It also eliminates the need for most passengers to hand over their boarding passes at checkpoints. Travelers will still need to check in with their airline in advance and bring their boarding pass to their gate agent to show the airline representative before boarding their flight.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to put out a house fire in southeast Lincoln
Dogs alert occupants of two-alarm house fire
Nebraska man creates product to help with fogged glasses from masks
Nebraska man creates product to help with fogged glasses from masks
Two injured in overnight shooting
We are only three days away from President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration, and the FBI is...
’Stop the Steal’ protest at Nebraska State Capitol
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg coaches his team in 2021.
Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach contracts COVID-19

Latest News

Alberta leader urges Biden to hear case for Keystone XL
Cain claims Big Ten Player of the Week
Manheimer
NSP searching for missing Omaha man
Afternoon high temperatures will be at or above average for mid-January.
Precipitation Possible Today