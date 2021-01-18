NSP searching for missing Omaha man
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 75-year-old Omaha man last seen on Sunday near North Bend.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Edward Manheimer, 75, last seen at 9:00 am on January 17th in North Bend, Nebraska. He was driving a white 2004 Chevy Malibu bearing Nebraska plate VEA457.
Manheimer sufferers from medical conditions and seemed confused when last in contact.
He is a white male, approximately 5′ 10″ tall, approximately 190 pounds, with balding hair, green eyes, and wearing a blue button down shirt and dark sweatpants.
If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Omaha Police Department at (402) 444-5636 immediately.
