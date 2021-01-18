Advertisement

NSP searching for missing Omaha man

Manheimer
Manheimer(NSP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 75-year-old Omaha man last seen on Sunday near North Bend.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Edward Manheimer, 75, last seen at 9:00 am on January 17th in North Bend, Nebraska. He was driving a white 2004 Chevy Malibu bearing Nebraska plate VEA457.

Manheimer sufferers from medical conditions and seemed confused when last in contact.

He is a white male, approximately 5′ 10″ tall, approximately 190 pounds, with balding hair, green eyes, and wearing a blue button down shirt and dark sweatpants.

If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Omaha Police Department at (402) 444-5636 immediately.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to put out a house fire in southeast Lincoln
Dogs alert occupants of two-alarm house fire
Nebraska man creates product to help with fogged glasses from masks
Nebraska man creates product to help with fogged glasses from masks
Two injured in overnight shooting
We are only three days away from President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration, and the FBI is...
’Stop the Steal’ protest at Nebraska State Capitol
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg coaches his team in 2021.
Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach contracts COVID-19

Latest News

Alberta leader urges Biden to hear case for Keystone XL
Cain claims Big Ten Player of the Week
Travelers walk through Eppley Airfield Dec. 18, 2020
New technology at security checkpoints in Omaha airport
Afternoon high temperatures will be at or above average for mid-January.
Precipitation Possible Today