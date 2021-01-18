Patrol: Man killed in crash in south-central Nebraska

OVERTON, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a North Platte man has died in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near the south-central village of Overton.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the crash happened early Monday, around 2:30 a.m., killing 47-year-old Alfred Leon.

The patrol says Leon was exiting I-80 near Overton when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled. Investigators say he died at the scene. Overton is about 25 miles west of Kearney.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.