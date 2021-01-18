Advertisement

Patrol: Man killed in crash in south-central Nebraska

(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OVERTON, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a North Platte man has died in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near the south-central village of Overton.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the crash happened early Monday, around 2:30 a.m., killing 47-year-old Alfred Leon.

The patrol says Leon was exiting I-80 near Overton when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled. Investigators say he died at the scene. Overton is about 25 miles west of Kearney.

