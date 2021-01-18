Advertisement

Precipitation Possible Today

By Brandon Rector
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There is a chance of light rain and snow in the area today. Well above average temperatures are expected for the middle of the week. Another storm system may move through the region this weekend.

A few upper level disturbances will move through the area today. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible. Snowfall accumulation, if any, looks to be very light. A trace to half an inch is possible in Northern and Eastern Nebraska. There could be some isolated 1″ amounts in mainly Northeast Nebraska. It will be mostly cloudy through the day with high temperatures in the mid 30s to upper 40s. The warmest temperatures look to be in Southwest Nebraska.

Afternoon high temperatures will be at or above average for mid-January.
Afternoon high temperatures will be at or above average for mid-January.(KOLN)

Tuesday through Thursday should be dry with well above average temperatures. Wednesday is going to be the warmest day this week with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. It will likely be breezy that day with southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph.

Our next storm system looks to arrive this weekend. There is a chance of snow, wintry mix and rain at this time. The weather models are not agreeing on timing or storm track so stay tuned through the week for the latest on the precipitation chances. It should be colder with high temperatures returning to the 30s.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to put out a house fire in southeast Lincoln
Dogs alert occupants of two-alarm house fire
Two injured in overnight shooting
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg coaches his team in 2021.
Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach contracts COVID-19
We are only three days away from President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration, and the FBI is...
’Stop the Steal’ protest at Nebraska State Capitol
The Tavern on the Square and Vincenzo’s Ristorante are teaming up and brought in an igloo for...
“Igloo on the Square” new option in Haymarket

Latest News

Temperatures will range from the low 30s to mid 40s on Monday with areas of clouds and light...
Monday Forecast: Cooler temperatures with some light snow possible
Areas of light rain and snow possible into Monday.
Bill's Sunday Night Forecast
Areas of light snow possible into Monday.
Bill's Sunday Evening Forecast
Highs on Sunday will reach the mid 30s to mid 40s for most of the state with blustery northwest...
Sunday Forecast: More of the same to finish the weekend