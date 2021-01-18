Precipitation Possible Today

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There is a chance of light rain and snow in the area today. Well above average temperatures are expected for the middle of the week. Another storm system may move through the region this weekend.

A few upper level disturbances will move through the area today. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible. Snowfall accumulation, if any, looks to be very light. A trace to half an inch is possible in Northern and Eastern Nebraska. There could be some isolated 1″ amounts in mainly Northeast Nebraska. It will be mostly cloudy through the day with high temperatures in the mid 30s to upper 40s. The warmest temperatures look to be in Southwest Nebraska.

Afternoon high temperatures will be at or above average for mid-January. (KOLN)

Tuesday through Thursday should be dry with well above average temperatures. Wednesday is going to be the warmest day this week with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. It will likely be breezy that day with southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph.

Our next storm system looks to arrive this weekend. There is a chance of snow, wintry mix and rain at this time. The weather models are not agreeing on timing or storm track so stay tuned through the week for the latest on the precipitation chances. It should be colder with high temperatures returning to the 30s.

