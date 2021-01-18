Advertisement

REPORT: Biden plans to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 7:18 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - President-elect Joe Biden plans to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline permit on his first day in office, according to a report from CBC News.

The reports state Biden plans to cancel the permit by executive action.

President Donald Trump issued a presidential permit to build the pipeline in 2017, after former President Barack Obama axed the project.

TC Energy Corp. operates the project, which planned to move oil from Canada to Nebraska.

The Wall Street Journal is also reporting that TC Energy Crop plans to spend close to $2 billion to get the project to zero carbon emissions in an attempt to win Biden’s approval.

Reports state the Biden Administration has not commented on the topic as of Sunday night.

