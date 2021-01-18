Advertisement

Tampa Bay beats Saints, advances to play Packers

Tom Brady led Tampa Bay to a win in New Orleans on Sunday
Drew Brees threw three interceptions in possibly his final game with the Saints. Derick E....
Drew Brees threw three interceptions in possibly his final game with the Saints. Derick E. Hingle/New Orleans Saints Pool Photo(Source: Derick E. Hingle)
By Dan Corey
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: AP) - Tom Brady’s best game in three tries against New Orleans has the Buccaneers moving on in the NFL playoffs and Saints quarterback Drew Brees headed home -- perhaps for good. Brady and the Bucs’ offense turned three of the Saints’ four turnovers, which included three Brees interceptions, into touchdowns, and Tampa Bay beat New Orleans 30-20 in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Two touchdowns came on short passes to Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette. Brady also scored on a 1-yard run.

The Bucs advanced to the NFC championship game in Green Bay.

