Tuesday Forecast: The warming trend begins!

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Up and down temperatures are expected as we head through the next week, but over the next few days we’ll see the warmer weather head our way before colder temperatures return for Friday and the weekend.

Look for highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds through the day across the state. For Lincoln and eastern Nebraska, temperatures should do a few degrees better than Monday with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds may be a bit blustery at times with some gusts up to around 30 MPH. These blustery conditions will likely yield wind chills by Tuesday afternoon in the mid 20s to mid 30s for most areas.

Winds should settle down as we head towards Tuesday evening as skies clear out towards the evening as well. We should be mainly dry on Tuesday after seeing some areas of light snow on Monday, though we’ll deal with some clouds through most of the day before we see mainly clear skies by Tuesday night.

Ahead of another upper level disturbance, southwest winds will become breezy as we head into the day on Wednesday. These winds, as well as lots of sunshine, will help temperatures surge into the upper 40s to upper 50s on Wednesday - likely our warmest day for the rest of the month.

Thursday may be just a few degrees cooler, but it will be very nice with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds. Another cold front drops through the area into the day on Friday, which will bring temperatures down into the middle 30s to finish the work week.

By the weekend, temperatures should sit in the low to mid 30s and there will be chances for snow on Saturday with a rain-snow mix on Sunday. Longer range models are still trying to figure out how much snow we could see, but at this early stage it looks like the best chances for some heavier snow would be across northern Nebraska and into South Dakota. Just make sure to keep an eye on the forecast over the coming days!

