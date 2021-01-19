Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 abducted siblings in NY

Dimitri and Shekeria Cash are missing from Greece, N.Y.
Dimitri and Shekeria Cash are missing from Greece, N.Y.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two children, Dimitri and Shekeria Cash, taken from a Greece, N.Y., home.

They were last seen Monday, according to the Amber Alert, and are believed to be “in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death.”

Dimitri, 5, is about 4 feet tall and was last seen wearing fire truck or dinosaur pajamas. Shekeria, 3, is about 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing panda pajamas.

The children were taken by two men, both about 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds in black ski masks, flannel shirts and Dickies work pants. One of them had facial hair.

The suspects took a car from the home that was later found abandoned, Spectrum News Rochester reported.

Anyone with information regarding the children’s disappearance can call 585-428-6666 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska man creates product to help with fogged glasses from masks
Nebraska man creates product to help with fogged glasses from masks
Manheimer
NSP searching for missing Omaha man
Omaha police are investigating a homicide at a Motel 6.
Omaha police investigating homicide at Motel 6
Generic police lights
Patrol: Man killed in crash in south-central Nebraska
Lincoln Police say five juveniles damaged exterior windows at Culler Middle School Saturday...
Juveniles cause $5,000 in damages to Culler Middle School

Latest News

Just Scream! is a hotline that lets you scream into your phone.
Sick of 2021? Just Scream! hotline offers relief
In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a giant...
Panel: China, WHO should have acted quicker to stop COVID-19 pandemic
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street...
Amtrak cancels trains in Virginia ahead of inauguration
Most locations should have above average high temperatures this afternoon.
Well above average temperatures are back