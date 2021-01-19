Advertisement

Canada in touch with incoming Biden admin about oil pipeline

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his officials are in frequent contact with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration about a long disputed oil pipeline that reports say Biden will cancel on his first day in office.

Trudeau says over the last number of days, including Tuesday, his officials have communicated arguments in favor of the Keystone XL pipeline to the highest levels of his administration.

A few Canadian media outlets reported Sunday that Biden plans to scrap the pipeline immediately upon taking office.

