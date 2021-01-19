Coley Joins Huskers as Early Enrollee

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - Minnesota high school standout Kendall Coley has joined the Nebraska women’s basketball and is expected to be eligible to play this season for the Huskers, following the completion of standard medical testing for an incoming student-athlete, Coach Amy Williams announced on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Coley, who was ranked as a top-50 player nationally by ESPN, All-Star Girls Report and Prospects Nation in the 2021 high school senior class, graduated from St. Louis Park High School in Minneapolis late last week. She moved to Lincoln over the weekend and has completed mandatory testing to comply with COVID-19 protocols. She will be in attendance for Nebraska’s Tuesday afternoon game against Minnesota, but she will not be in uniform. She has not practiced with the Huskers.The start of the high school basketball season has been delayed in Minnesota because of the pandemic, leaving players facing an extremely short season.

Many high school players around the nation, including the state of Minnesota, have elected to graduate early and join their college teams with immediate eligibility and the potential to have another freshman season in 2021-22. Coley was the No. 9 wing in the nation according to ESPN and averaged 15.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists as a junior at St. Louis Park in 2019-20. She was an honorable-mention All-Minnesota selection and earned All-Metro West Conference honors. She played her AAU basketball for FBC North.

Coley joins childhood friend and 2019 Minnesota Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year Kennedi Orr (Eagan, Minn.) as an early enrollee in the spring of 2021 at Nebraska. Orr will not be competing for the Husker volleyball team this spring. Another recent basketball early enrollee from the state of Minnesota Katie Borowicz (Roseau, Minn.), played her first game for the Golden Gophers against Penn State on Jan. 10 and is expected to compete against Nebraska on Tuesday afternoon.

