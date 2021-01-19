Advertisement

Community Pharmacy excels in vaccinating care centers

When other seniors might get their turn.
By Alex McLoon
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 1:06 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More seniors and care centers across Iowa and Nebraska are getting their second coronavirus vaccinations.

One group giving those vaccines has worked so fast, it administered more care centers than it originally planned.

The Gretna-based pharmacy service provider Community Pharmacy delivered 14,200 doses of the first round of the Pfizer vaccine across Iowa and Nebraska during phase one. The company was so efficient, it added 20 independent living facilities and about 12 other long-term care centers to its list that totaled more than 165 assigned facilities.

“We had extra vaccine due to the fact we’re getting 20 percent more doses out of every vile,” Dr. Kyle Janssen said. “It’s allowed us to vaccinate more people, and again, the speed at which we’ve done it allows us extra time as well.”

The effort is known as Project Hug. The goal in mind is to reconnect seniors, bound to care centers, with their families of younger generations.

Community Pharmacy started its vaccination effort late December. On Monday, it started its second round of vaccines for its assigned care facility residents and staff.

“We’ll continue to follow the CMS and CDC guidelines at this point until they make recommendations to change,” said John Turner, a Brookestone Meadows employee who received his second Phizer vaccination Monday.

Phase two of Project Hug expects to administer more than 17,000 vaccines over the next two weeks.

For seniors who are independent and mobile, the vaccination effort might feel more sluggish.

A spokesperson for the Douglas County Health Department tells 6 News it still needs more vaccines for the 75,000 seniors in the county. Those independent and mobile seniors will have to wait for their respective clinics, pharmacies or doctor’s offices to receive their own doses.

Meanwhile, care centers and its residents and staff are either basking in the thought of receiving their second and final vaccination—or a sore arm that potentially comes with the shot.

“It feels great and we hope down the road we have more flexibility within our facility,” Turner said.

