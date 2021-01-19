Dogs save family from two-alarm house fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a lot of damage at a house in Southeast Lincoln. The homeowners said all thanks to three Pomeranians, Lady, Taz, and Coco, they all got out safely. Now they’re more than just the Kingery’s pets, they’re heroes.

“They absolutely saved our lives,” said Shannon Kingery, the homeowner.

On Saturday night the Kingery family was in their pajamas getting ready for bed when their three dogs wouldn’t stop barking. So their teenage son looked out of the window and saw smoke. He knew something was on fire and was able to see the flames. It wasn’t until they went outside that they realized it was their house.

“My son, daughter and I were all out at our neighbors standing and watching our house burn down,” said Kingery.

Instead of going out of the doggy door, the dogs hid. Luckily, LFR rescued them all and even had to revive one.

“They didn’t discount that they were animals,” said Kingery. “They didn’t stop searching for them.”

No one smelled smoke and alarms had not yet gone off. Kingery said if it wasn’t for the dogs, there’s no telling what would have happened.

“The part of the house that was engulfed in flames was the part that had our vehicles and full tanks of gas,” said Kingery. “And the house would’ve gone up”.

Kingery said that her daughter Scarlett was in her room, and minutes after she got outside, the roof caught fire. Now there’s wet insulation and fire debris all over their house. The family is in a hotel, while the dogs are getting treatment at a local animal hospital.

“Them being OK, is making it OK, that we’re OK. Because if we were OK and they weren’t, it would be a whole different situation,” said Kingery.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe to help the family. For more information, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/kingery-family-support?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR1tymerXgBtl82TfLYILwQcw34MInERW986A2By1TfQj2boNdBVO7-okBA

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.