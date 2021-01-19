Hastings mayor in intensive care
Related to earlier bout with COVID-19
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - On Monday evening, Mayor Corey Stutte was transported to Mary Lanning Healthcare after an incident at his home.
The mayor reported that the incident included a fall, seizure, atrial fibrillation and bleeding on the brain. He was admitted to the intensive care unit and is expected to recover.
The mayor attributed the incident to long-term COVID-19 related effects.
