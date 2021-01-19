Advertisement

Hastings mayor in intensive care

Related to earlier bout with COVID-19
Hastings mayor Corey Stutte, shown here with his wife and daughter, is in the intensive care unit
Hastings mayor Corey Stutte, shown here with his wife and daughter, is in the intensive care unit(Spencer Schubert)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - On Monday evening, Mayor Corey Stutte was transported to Mary Lanning Healthcare after an incident at his home.

The mayor reported that the incident included a fall, seizure, atrial fibrillation and bleeding on the brain. He was admitted to the intensive care unit and is expected to recover.

The mayor attributed the incident to long-term COVID-19 related effects.

READ MORE: Hastings mayor, family recover from COVID-19 diagnosis

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska man creates product to help with fogged glasses from masks
Nebraska man creates product to help with fogged glasses from masks
Manheimer
Missing Omaha man found deceased
Keith Purdie was stopped at the intersection of Coddington and West A when he had a heart...
“I just want to say thank you” Strangers save Lincoln man’s life after he suffered heart attack in traffic
Omaha police are investigating a homicide at a Motel 6.
Omaha police investigating homicide at Motel 6
Generic police lights
Patrol: Man killed in crash in south-central Nebraska

Latest News

Adolfo Ortiz
Lincoln man pleads not guilty to shooting death of father
Nebraska proposal would make Election Day a state holiday
File image
Trial delayed for Lincoln man charged in 2019 killings
Most locations should have above average high temperatures this afternoon.
Well above average temperatures are back