Advertisement

Huskers announce volleyball TV coverage

(KSNB)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network 12 times this season, and three additional matches will broadcast statewide on NET.

Nine of Nebraska’s 11 home matches will be televised on BTN or NET. All matches televised on BTN will also be streamed on FoxSports.com and the FoxSports app. The three NET matches, as well as the remaining non-televised matches, are streamed on BTNPlus.com (subscription necessary). 

The fifth-ranked Huskers open the 2020-21 season at Indiana on Friday at 5 p.m. (CT). The teams will play again on Saturday at 5 p.m. (CT). Both matches at Indiana this weekend will not be televised but will be streamed on BTNPlus.com.

Nebraska Volleyball TV Schedule
Nebraska Volleyball TV Schedule(Nebraska Athletics)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska man creates product to help with fogged glasses from masks
Nebraska man creates product to help with fogged glasses from masks
Manheimer
NSP searching for missing Omaha man
Keith Purdie was stopped at the intersection of Coddington and West A when he had a heart...
“I just want to say thank you” Strangers save Lincoln man’s life after he suffered heart attack in traffic
Omaha police are investigating a homicide at a Motel 6.
Omaha police investigating homicide at Motel 6
Generic police lights
Patrol: Man killed in crash in south-central Nebraska

Latest News

Sato honors Japan through hockey
Sato honors Japan through hockey
The Nebraska women's basketball team gets ready to play Illinois at home.
Huskers look to keep momentum against Minnesota
Yu Sato is ready to face-off at a Lincoln Stars practice
Sato becomes first Japanese-born player for Lincoln Stars
Cain claims Big Ten Player of the Week