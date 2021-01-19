Huskers announce volleyball TV coverage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network 12 times this season, and three additional matches will broadcast statewide on NET.

Nine of Nebraska’s 11 home matches will be televised on BTN or NET. All matches televised on BTN will also be streamed on FoxSports.com and the FoxSports app. The three NET matches, as well as the remaining non-televised matches, are streamed on BTNPlus.com (subscription necessary).

The fifth-ranked Huskers open the 2020-21 season at Indiana on Friday at 5 p.m. (CT). The teams will play again on Saturday at 5 p.m. (CT). Both matches at Indiana this weekend will not be televised but will be streamed on BTNPlus.com.

Nebraska Volleyball TV Schedule (Nebraska Athletics)

