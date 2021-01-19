Huskers look to keep momentum against Minnesota

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team hopes to keep building momentum as the Huskers play host to Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln. Tip-off between the Big Red (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) and Golden Gophers (2-7, 1-6 Big Ten) at Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 3 p.m. (CT). The Big Ten Network will provide a live telecast with Larry Punteney and Brenda VanLengen on the call. Live radio will also be available through the Husker Sports Network with Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch calling the action across the network stations, the Huskers App and on Huskers.com.

Nebraska is coming off back-to-back wins over AP Top 25 foes, following an impressive 63-55 victory over previously unbeaten and then-No. 15 Ohio State on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It followed a 68-64 road win at then-No. 23 Michigan State on Jan. 10.Nebraska’s Kate Cain produced the most dominant performance of her Husker career against the Buckeyes to earn Big Ten Player-of-the-Week honors (Jan. 18). The 6-5 center from Middletown, N.Y., matched her career high with 22 points to go with 12 rebounds and nine blocks. Cain just missed her second career triple-double, and her nine blocks tied the second-best total in NU history, trailing only her 11 blocks as a freshman in a triple-double effort against Florida Atlantic.Cain, a three-time Lisa Leslie Award candidate and a two-time Big Ten All-Defensive pick, ranks No. 2 nationally in career blocks (314) among active Division I players and No. 6 in Big Ten history as Nebraska’s school record holder. Her 3.1 blocks per game rank third this season in the NCAA and lead the Big Ten.

Sam Haiby added her second consecutive double-double with 11 points and a career-high 10 assists against the Buckeyes to go along with eight rebounds. The 5-9 guard from Moorhead, Minn., contributed a double-double with 11 points and a career-high 12 rebounds in the win at No. 23 Michigan State and leads Nebraska in scoring (16.2 ppg), assists (4.4 apg) and steals (1.3 spg) on the season, while ranking second on the squad in rebounding (7.8 rpg). Over the last three games - all against AP Top 25 opponents - Haiby is averaging 16.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Nebraska’s win over No. 15 Ohio State came despite the absence of sophomore Isabelle Bourne. The 6-2 forward from Canberra, Australia led the Huskers with a game-high 18 points to go along with seven rebounds in the win at No. 23 Michigan State and is averaging 14.0 points and 7. rebounds. She missed the Ohio State game after suffering an ankle injury at Michigan State.Nebraska’s team defensive efforts have been outstanding in recent weeks. The Huskers are 4-1 over the last five contests - all against NET top-36 opponents that entered the game averaging better than 80 points per game. None of the opponents Northwestern, Rutgers, Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State) scored 65 points against Nebraska and the group averaged just 59.2 points.

The Huskers held each of the five foes to their lowest point totals of the year. The Big Red limited Ohio State to just 55 points - 35 points below its season average of 90 entering the contest. Junior Bella Cravens has been a force as a starter in Big Ten play. The 6-3 forward from Laie, Hawaii, ranks second in the Big Ten in conference play-only with 9.8 rebounds per game to go with 7.3 points per game. She had a career-high-tying 16 rebounds in the win over Illinois. She added 14 huge boards in the win over No. 15 Ohio State. She grabbed 13 boards in the win over Rutgers and had nine points, nine rebounds and three blocks in the win at No. 23 Michigan State.

Ashley Scoggin has stepped into a major role in her first year as a Husker. The 22-year-old redshirt sophomore has started all 11 games and is averaging 7.5 points while leading NU with 16 made three-pointers (.390). She posted career highs of 16 points against Purdue and Idaho State. True Freshmen Whitney Brown and Ruby Porter came up big for the Huskers against No. 15 Ohio State. Porter made her first career start in place of Isabelle Bourne and hit a key three-pointer while adding a career-high five rebounds. Brown, a walk-on from Grand Island, erupted for a career-high 14 points on 4-of-8 three-point shooting in a career-high 28 minutes.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.