“I just want to say thank you” Strangers save Lincoln man’s life after he suffered heart attack in traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A son still has his father to go fishing with and to work on cars with thanks to four complete strangers noticing he was having a medical emergency in the middle of traffic.

“I just want to tell them thank you,” Henry Purdie said.

Henry said Keith Purdie was driving at the intersection of West A and Coddington Avenue when he had a heart attack in the middle of traffic. He said what happened next, is all thanks to four Lincoln people.

One of them is Kimberly Malone-Mueller. She was on her way to Russ’s Market Saturday afternoon when she noticed Keith’s pick-up truck sitting at the intersection not moving. People were honking but the truck still didn’t move.

“As I was making my turn I noticed he was looking down and I thought ‘well typically when people are looking down, they’ll look up when they’re honked at,” Malone-Mueller said.

She put her car in park and knocked on Keith’s window, asking him if he was okay. She didn’t get a response so she tried the door handle, luckily it was unlocked.

She found Keith without a pulse.

“Luckily the man’s foot was stuck on the brake so I was able to put the car in park and turn it off and at that point another man had stopped in traffic and we were able to get him out of the car,” Malone-Mueller said.

It was at this point that Malone-Mueller found herself on the phone with a 911 dispatcher.

“She asked if I knew CPR and I immediately said no,” Malone-Mueller said.

That’s when Josh Brewer showed up and started doing chest compressions, giving Keith a chance to fight for his life.

“I just jumped in to help,” Brewer said. “I would hope someone would do it for me, I would do it for anyone. I just jumped in to save a life.”

Brewer and an off-duty police officer did CPR until paramedics arrived from the fire station just three blocks away, and they took Keith to the hospital.

“He’s doing good,” Henry said. “As well as he can be.”

Henry said he doesn’t have the words to thank those who helped his dad.

“I’m so grateful,” he said. “To have them step up in that way means the world.”

Malone-Mueller and Brewer said they never expected to find out what Keith’s outcome would be.

“I just hoped he pulled out of and is able to be healthy,” Brewer said.

But hearing from the family was a sigh of relief.

“I didn’t want his last moments to be on the side of the road surrounded by strangers,” Malone-Mueller said. “I’m so glad he’ll have other moments.”

Malone-Mueller, Brewer and Henry all have one take-away from this experience.

“In this situation we’re in with my dad, CPR was a life saving thing,” Henry said. “CPR is very important and people who know how to do that are a great resource.”

