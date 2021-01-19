Keystone XL Pipeline project likely to be stopped by Biden administration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Over the weekend a source close to the situation indicated that President-Elect Joe Biden plans to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline Project as one of his first acts, reversing a 2017 presidential permit by Donald Trump that was aimed at fast-tracking the project.

For 13 years the Keystone XL Pipeline has been surrounded by debate, and multiple sources have reported that it’s likely the move to put an end to it, for now, would come just days into Joe Biden’s presidency.

An executive order could pull permits within days, effectively ending ongoing litigation at the federal level that challenges President Trump’s executive order.

“Those lawsuits go away, the lawsuits that don’t immediately go away are the over 100 lawsuits that landowners here in Nebraska have filed in county court challenging the eminent domain process, so those will have to go through the normal court process,” said Jane Kleeb, Bold Nebraska.

Bold Nebraska is part of the group that’s been fighting against the project from the beginning. Kleeb said the potential move is incredibly encouraging.

“Confident that this executive order will hold up in court, we are also confident that if we had to go through the state department again for a full environmental review it would revert back to what President Obama’s term said which is that this pipeline is not in the country’s best interest,” said Kleeb.

Canadian officials affiliated with the pipeline project are planning to appeal to President-elect Biden. Jason Kenny, the Premier of Canada’s oil-rich province of Alberta, told the Associated Press that the Canadian government should be able to make a case for the pipeline to be built, or he will seek legal damages.

Kleeb said legal action is likely if the executive order were to pass, citing a similar situation that unfolded back with President Obama rejected the plan during his term.

“TransCanada did sue American citizen taxpayers in the NAFTA court system so they have every right to do that again, they have invested billions of dollars of their own taxpayer dollars into these pipelines, it was a risky investment,” said Kleeb.

