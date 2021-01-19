Advertisement

Lincoln City Libraries hosts Read for Change: Read Woke Challenge

The reading list includes books shedding light on things like racism, mental health,...
The reading list includes books shedding light on things like racism, mental health, homelessness and immigration.(KOLN)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln City Libraries are about to wrap up an almost two month-long reading challenge, and they’re hoping before they do so, you’ll join in.

It’s called the Read for Change: Read Woke Challenge. By taking part, participants of all ages can choose books that explore social norms and provide information about groups in society that have been disenfranchised.

The reading list includes books shedding light on things like racism, mental health, homelessness and immigration. You’ll also find books written by a diverse group of authors, including Black, Asian-American, Native-American and Hispanic-American authors.

“Books can give you a really rare opportunity to see inside someone else’s life and into their experiences and into their world, which can be very different from your own. So, as a library and as a purveyor of books and reading and learning, I think it seemed like a very natural fit,” said Vicki Wood, youth services coordinator for Lincoln City Libraries.

The reading challenge was first started by a high school teacher in Georgia and has made its way to cities all across the U.S., including right here in Lincoln.

The goal is to encourage both adults and children to read, spark conversations and promote positive change in our community.

“The library is for everybody. As a bigger community, we really wanted to bring people closer together in understanding, and we wanted to facilitate some discussions, some conversations, which is what a lot of our book groups do,” Wood told 10/11.

Each suggested book is followed by a group Zoom discussion. The next and last session for the Read Woke Challenge will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. For more information or how to sign up, click HERE.

Lincoln City Libraries says even though the challenge ends on Saturday, they hope to continue implementing more diversity into other reading challenges in the future.

