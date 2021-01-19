Lincoln has four more deaths from COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced Tuesday that four more people have died from COVID-19. The deaths included three men in their 60s – two who were hospitalized and one in a long-term care facility, and another man in his 70s who died at home. The total number of deaths in Lancaster County is now 185.

LLCHD reports 121 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County Tuesday, and 70 additional cases from Monday, bringing the community total to 25,492.

Visit lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19dashboard to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: up from 8,835 to 8,969

Weekly positivity rate:

January 10 through 16: 28.5 percent

January 17 through 19: not available

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 116 with 79 from Lancaster County (five on ventilators) and 37 from other communities (three on ventilators).

The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at elevated orange, indicating a high risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:

Wear a face mask and stay at least six feet away when interacting with anyone from anyone outside of your household.

Work from home if possible.

Individual outdoor activities are preferred.

Small gatherings and events only with modifications (i.e. physical distancing, face masks, capacity limits, etc.).

Avoid large gatherings.

Visit RecoverLNK.com for information on how local businesses are taking precautions to protect employees and customers.

Follow travel guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control at cdc.gov

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:

Bryan Health: Former Graham Tire Store, northeast corner of 19th and “O” streets. Tests are conducted from 8:45 to 11:15 a.m. Monday and 8:45 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.

Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.