Lincoln man pleads not guilty to shooting death of father

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and a weapons count in the shooting death of his father last summer in Lincoln.

Court records show 21-year-old Adolfo Ortiz entered the plea last week in a hearing he attended via video from his jail cell.

His trial date has not yet been set. Ortiz is accused of shooting his father, 48-year-old Adolfo Aguado, twice early the morning of July 13 in the Lincoln home Aguado and his wife shared.

