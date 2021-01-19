Advertisement

Lincoln man pleads not guilty to shooting death of father

Adolfo Ortiz
Adolfo Ortiz(Lancaster County Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and a weapons count in the shooting death of his father last summer in Lincoln.

Court records show 21-year-old Adolfo Ortiz entered the plea last week in a hearing he attended via video from his jail cell.

His trial date has not yet been set. Ortiz is accused of shooting his father, 48-year-old Adolfo Aguado, twice early the morning of July 13 in the Lincoln home Aguado and his wife shared.

