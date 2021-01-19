Advertisement

Vaccine registry opens Wednesday, Loosened restrictions in Lincoln Friday

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After 10 weeks in the red (Severe Risk), the COVID-19 Risk Dial for Lincoln/Lancaster County has moved to the Orange (High Risk) category.

Five key measures are used to determine the position of the Risk Dial: Case Numbers; Testing Capacity; Positivity Rate; Contact Tracing; and Hospital Capacity.

Red vs. Orange COVID-19 Risk Dial comparison
Red vs. Orange COVID-19 Risk Dial comparison(Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department)

With the lowering of the risk dial comes loosened restrictions from the City beginning Friday, January 22.

  • Gathering limitations no more than 50% indoors and 75% outdoors, no more than 10,000 total
  • Restaurant capacity at 50%, parties of 8 or fewer, groups 6-feet apart, must be seated unless ordering or using bathroom, wear a mask when not seated
  • Bars and restaurants may resume serving alcohol until close
  • Extra curricular activities can have spectators as long as its approved by event venue; no more than 8 spectators per person, groups must be 6 feet apart

Beginning Wednesday at 8 a.m., Lancaster County residents can take advantage of a new online vaccine registry that will notify people when the vaccine is available for them. This registry will be soon be available statewide.

Health Director Pat Lopez said Pinnacle Bank Arena will be used as a vaccination clinic on Friday for some health care workers in Phase 1A. As soon as vaccinations for people in Phase 1A are complete, vaccinations for people in Phase 1B will begin.

Phase 1A and 1B vaccination plan
Phase 1A and 1B vaccination plan(Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department)

