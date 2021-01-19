LPD: Man arrested for shoving, punching officers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was booked into jail for assaulting two police officers dispatched to a disturbance call at his home late Sunday, Lincoln Police said.

Officers arrived to hear a window breaking and yelling coming from inside the home near 32nd and Holdrege around 11 p.m.

LPD said Emre Karahan, 28, answered the door and immediately shoved and charged officers, and even punched one of the officers.

A short struggle with the officers ended in Karahan getting taken into custody, police said.

Neither officer nor Karahan were hospitalized for injuries.

