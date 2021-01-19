Advertisement

LPD: Man arrested for shoving, punching officers

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was booked into jail for assaulting two police officers dispatched to a disturbance call at his home late Sunday, Lincoln Police said.

Officers arrived to hear a window breaking and yelling coming from inside the home near 32nd and Holdrege around 11 p.m.

LPD said Emre Karahan, 28, answered the door and immediately shoved and charged officers, and even punched one of the officers.

A short struggle with the officers ended in Karahan getting taken into custody, police said.

Neither officer nor Karahan were hospitalized for injuries.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska man creates product to help with fogged glasses from masks
Nebraska man creates product to help with fogged glasses from masks
Manheimer
NSP searching for missing Omaha man
Omaha police are investigating a homicide at a Motel 6.
Omaha police investigating homicide at Motel 6
Generic police lights
Patrol: Man killed in crash in south-central Nebraska
Lincoln Police say five juveniles damaged exterior windows at Culler Middle School Saturday...
Juveniles cause $5,000 in damages to Culler Middle School

Latest News

Most locations should have above average high temperatures this afternoon.
Well above average temperatures are back
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet - Gina
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
LPD: Man arrested for shoving, punching officers
LPD: Man arrested for shoving, punching officers
10/11 NOW's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!