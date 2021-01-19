Advertisement

Nebraska COVID hospitalizations drop to lowest since Oct. 26

Coronavirus
(CDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials say the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state has dropped to its lowest point in nearly three months.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ online virus tracker shows 429 people were hospitalized Sunday with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. That’s the lowest number since Oct. 26, when 427 people were hospitalized. But the number of new daily cases jumped on Sunday, to 1.061 from 741 on Saturday and 672 on Friday.

State officials have confirmed 181,978 cases and 1,837 deaths in Nebraska since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to put out a house fire in southeast Lincoln
Dogs alert occupants of two-alarm house fire
Nebraska man creates product to help with fogged glasses from masks
Nebraska man creates product to help with fogged glasses from masks
Two injured in overnight shooting
We are only three days away from President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration, and the FBI is...
’Stop the Steal’ protest at Nebraska State Capitol
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg coaches his team in 2021.
Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach contracts COVID-19

Latest News

Belmont TRACKS Scholars perform at MLK Rally
Belmont TRACKS Scholars perform at MLK Rally
Temperatures should reach the upper 30s to lower and middle 40s on Tuesday with a mix of sun...
Tuesday Forecast: The warming trend begins!
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Belmont TRACKS Scholars speak at MLKJR Rally
Belmont Tracks Scholars perform at MLK Youth Rally