Officers find pot, cocaine in car involved in hit and run

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department recently discovered more than 391 grams of marijuana, as well as other drugs, in a car where the driver was involved in a hit and run crash earlier this month.

On Sunday, just after 6 p.m., an officer stopped a blue 2004 Volkswagen Passat near 56th and Pioneers Street after identifying the driver, 31-year-old Matthew Bauer, was wanted for a hit and run crash that happened on January 13th.

LPD said as the officer made contact with Bauer, there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car.

According to police, the officer saw a glass pipe and a marijuana cigarette in the back seat of the car. Officers also said they found 70.8 grams of cocaine, 391.8 grams of marijuana, 13 pills of codeine and Acetaminophen, THC candy and wax, as well as other drug paraphernalia.

LPD said officers found these items in several small bags throughout the car, as well as on Bauer’s person.

Officers said he was in possession of $2,883.

Bauer was arrested and is facing the following charges:

Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver

Possession of money while violating a drug law

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of marijuana over 1 ounce to 1 pound

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Bauer was also cited for leaving the scene of an accident and careless driving for the hit and run investigation from the 13th.

