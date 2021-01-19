Sato becomes first Japanese-born player for Lincoln Stars

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Yu Sato can understand five different languages and has traveled the globe playing the game he loves. Now, the native of Saitama, Japan plays for the Lincoln Stars. Sato is the first Japanese-born player to suit up for the Stars and Lincoln is honoring him by hanging a Japan flag from the Ice Box arena’s rafters.

