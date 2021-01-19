Advertisement

Sato becomes first Japanese-born player for Lincoln Stars

Yu Sato is honored to represent his country while playing the game he loves
Yu Sato is ready to face-off at a Lincoln Stars practice
Yu Sato is ready to face-off at a Lincoln Stars practice
By Dan Corey
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Yu Sato can understand five different languages and has traveled the globe playing the game he loves. Now, the native of Saitama, Japan plays for the Lincoln Stars. Sato is the first Japanese-born player to suit up for the Stars and Lincoln is honoring him by hanging a Japan flag from the Ice Box arena’s rafters.

