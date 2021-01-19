Suspect caught driving stolen vehicle worth 40K

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department say they recently arrested a man who was driving a stolen SUV out of Omaha.

Around 8 p.m. on Monday, officers stopped a white 2020 Lincoln Nautilus SUV near 17th and Washington Streets for an improper turn.

LPD said when officers spoke with the driver, he didn’t have paperwork for the car or identification.

Officers eventually identified the driver as 42-year-old Jorge Yzeta who had a suspended license.

According to police, officers ran the SUV’s vehicle identification number, and learned the SUV had been stolen out of Omaha on January 12th and was valued at $40,000.

LPD said Yzeta didn’t have a valid reason to be in possession of the SUV and was arrested.

He’s facing felony theft by receiving charges, driving under suspension charges, and a traffic violation.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.