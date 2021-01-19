Advertisement

Trial delayed for Lincoln man charged in 2019 killings

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(AP) - Trial has been delayed for a man charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the Lincoln home-invasion killings of two people in 2019.

Trial for 30-year-old Rubin Thomas had been set to begin Feb. 1, but Lancaster County judges recently decided to nix jury trials in February because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thomas’ trial is now set to begin April 19, after more people have had a chance to get vaccines to fend off the virus. Thomas is one of four men charged in the July 2019 deaths of 34-year-old Audrea Craig and 26-year-old Martae Green.

Police say Green was among those who forced their way into Craig’s home and was fatally shot by Craig before he then fatally shot her.

