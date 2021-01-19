Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Some much needed mid-week mildness!

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some very mild January weather is expected as we head into the day on Wednesday, though we will have to deal with a bit of a breeze through the day. On the backside of a high pressure system and ahead of a weak cold front, strong southwesterly winds should develop into Wednesday, with winds at 15 to 25 MPH with wind gusts as high as 40 MPH. While it will be breezy, the combination of the strong southwesterly winds and mainly sunny skies will help boost temperatures to the 50s and maybe even the low 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

Strong southwesterly should relax towards Wednesday evening with much lighter winds into the day on Thursday behind the weak cold front.

The milder temperatures should hang around for the day on Thursday, though it will be a few degrees cooler behind the front. The weather will turn colder and more active as we head towards the weekend and next week. Longer range models don’t agree on much for now, but it appears that chances for snow will hang around for most everyday from this weekend and into early next week. Please stay tuned to the latest forecast over the coming days as details will continue to become clearer on snowfall amounts and timing for this weekend and into early next week.

