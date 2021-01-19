Advertisement

Well above average temperatures are back

By Brandon Rector
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mild to warm temperatures (for January) are in the forecast through Thursday. Colder temperatures return Friday and likely continue through much of next week. Our next chance of precipitation still looks to arrive this weekend.

An upper level disturbance will move from the Dakotas into Northern Iowa today so precipitation should stay mainly to our east. A few flurries or sprinkles can’t be completely ruled out. Much of the day should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures this afternoon in the mid 30s to upper 40s. It will be a bit breezy with west-northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

Most locations should have above average high temperatures this afternoon.
Wednesday is going to be our warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s to around 60. It will be mostly sunny and breezy too with southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Enjoy it because the cooling trend begins Thursday, but temperatures should still remain well above average.

Well above average temperatures are in the forecast for Wednesday.
Friday looks to be partly cloudy and colder with highs returning to the 30s. A storm system still looks to move into the region this weekend bringing us a chance of snow Saturday and a chance of snow, wintry mix and rain Sunday. There are still some questions with the exact track and timing so continue to stay tuned to the forecast through the week as the picture becomes more clear.

