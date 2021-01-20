Advertisement

Chillier Weather To Start Coming Into View...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a breezy and unseasonably mild Wednesday...look for one more rather pleasant day on Thursday before more January-like weather returns for the end of the week and the weekend...including the chance for snow...

Mostly sunny skies and gusty westerly winds allowed most areas to warm into the 50s on Wednesday afternoon...and that’s about 20° ABOVE average for this time of year. A weak cold front will continue to slide across the region Wednesday night bringing us cooler-but-still-decent temperatures for Thursday...and a bit of a northwest breeze by afternoon. This frontal passage is expected to be precipitation-free.

A stronger Canadian cold front drops south later in the day on Thursday...and this boundary will bring more seasonal readings to the area for Friday...Saturday and Sunday. Low pressure advancing towards the Central Plains for the weekend will try and spin moisture back into our area...and this means a “chance” for both rain or snow on Saturday...and some snow on Sunday. Weather models continue to disagree on exact details for the weekend...but we are certain that temperatures will be much chillier...and some snowfall accumulations will be possible both Saturday and Sunday...stay tuned.

The Lincoln forecast beginning with Wednesday night calls for clear-to-partly cloudy skies with a low in the low-to-mid 20s and a light westerly wind. Thursday looks partly-to-mostly sunny...a little cooler...and a bit breezy, especially by afternoon. Highs will be in the 45-to-50° range with a northwest wind of 8-to-18 mph...gusting to 25 mph at times. Partly cloudy Thursday night with a low in the lower 20s. Friday will be partly-to-mostly cloudy and noticeably cooler...with a high in the low-to-mid 30s.

A Mild Thursday...
A Mild Thursday...(KOLN)
A Cooler Friday...
A Cooler Friday...(KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 10 weeks in the red (Severe Risk), the COVID-19 Risk Dial for Lincoln has moved to the...
Vaccine registry opens Wednesday, Loosened restrictions in Lincoln Friday
Hastings mayor Corey Stutte, shown here with his wife and daughter, is in the intensive care unit
Hastings mayor in intensive care
National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan....
2 Guard members made extremist statements about inauguration
Huskers announce volleyball TV coverage
Manheimer
Missing Omaha man found deceased

Latest News

Temperatures will start off in the 20s and warm into the mid 50s with a gusty southwest wind.
Mild and breezy for Wednesday
Brad's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Very mild January weather is expected on Wednesday with highs in the 50s to near 60°.
Wednesday Forecast: Some much needed mid-week mildness!