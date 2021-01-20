Chillier Weather To Start Coming Into View...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a breezy and unseasonably mild Wednesday...look for one more rather pleasant day on Thursday before more January-like weather returns for the end of the week and the weekend...including the chance for snow...

Mostly sunny skies and gusty westerly winds allowed most areas to warm into the 50s on Wednesday afternoon...and that’s about 20° ABOVE average for this time of year. A weak cold front will continue to slide across the region Wednesday night bringing us cooler-but-still-decent temperatures for Thursday...and a bit of a northwest breeze by afternoon. This frontal passage is expected to be precipitation-free.

A stronger Canadian cold front drops south later in the day on Thursday...and this boundary will bring more seasonal readings to the area for Friday...Saturday and Sunday. Low pressure advancing towards the Central Plains for the weekend will try and spin moisture back into our area...and this means a “chance” for both rain or snow on Saturday...and some snow on Sunday. Weather models continue to disagree on exact details for the weekend...but we are certain that temperatures will be much chillier...and some snowfall accumulations will be possible both Saturday and Sunday...stay tuned.

The Lincoln forecast beginning with Wednesday night calls for clear-to-partly cloudy skies with a low in the low-to-mid 20s and a light westerly wind. Thursday looks partly-to-mostly sunny...a little cooler...and a bit breezy, especially by afternoon. Highs will be in the 45-to-50° range with a northwest wind of 8-to-18 mph...gusting to 25 mph at times. Partly cloudy Thursday night with a low in the lower 20s. Friday will be partly-to-mostly cloudy and noticeably cooler...with a high in the low-to-mid 30s.

A Mild Thursday... (KOLN)

A Cooler Friday... (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.