Hastings mayor “stable and improving”

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mary Lanning HealthCare Public Relations Director Lisa Brandt said Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte was listed in “stable and improving” condition Wednesday morning.

Stutte was still in the Mary Lanning Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after suffering a fall at his home Monday night. In a Tuesday statement, Stutte said he had also suffered a seizure, atrial fibrillation and bleeding on the brain. He was transported to Mary Lanning Healthcare after the incident at his home.

In a statement to Local4, the mayor attributed the incident to long-term COVID-19 related effects.

The Hastings city council’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Jan 25. City council president Ginny Skutnik would preside over the council in accordance with city code.

